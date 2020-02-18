Federated Wireless raises $13.7 million for CBRS

Federated Wireless secured $13.7 million in additional Series C funding for its private wireless Connectivity-as-a-Service (Caas) based on CBRS shared spectrum.



The new funding came from existing investors Allied Minds (LSE: ALM) and Pennant Investors.



Federated Wireless said it will use the funding accelerate expansion and adoption of its Caas in partnership with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. It will also provide a new path to 1,000 MHz of spectrum for private wireless networks by expansion into the 6 GHz band for 5G services. The offering will leverage both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G in the 6 GHz band to enable data transfers of up to 10 Gbps. The FCC is expected to finalize the rules for 6 GHz shared operation later this month, with a number of countries in the European Union and in Asia expected to follow suit by 2022.



“The rapid adoption and general enthusiasm that we have seen since FCC approval for commercial deployment of CBRS is even greater than we anticipated, and is driving both Federated Wireless and the wireless industry as a whole to new heights,” said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO of Federated Wireless. “Our newest developments, CaaS and extending the Spectrum Controller to 6 GHz, have greatly expanded our footprint and our opportunities, and I would like to thank our investors for continuing to support us as we continue to grow.”





Federated Wireless, which offers Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum management services, introduced a Connectivity-as-a-Service offering that lets U.S. enterprises buy and deploy private 4G and 5G networks with a single click in

.





Federated Wireless said its new private wireless Connectivity-as-a-Service reduces the complexity of enterprise adoption of 5G private networks with one-click provisioning in AWS Marketplace and seamless integration with Internet of Things (IoT) applications provided by the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS-enabled private networks are an ideal secure solution for industrial and manufacturing IoT environments in which device types, locations and densities are widely varied and wireless interference using legacy Wi-Fi networks is both extremely common and highly detrimental to business performance.

Separately, Federated Wireless announced a Connectivity-as-a-Service offering with

This end-to-end managed service provided by Federated Wireless includes discovery, planning, design, build, operation and support, enabling enterprises to reap the benefits of 5G with minimum risk and capital expenditure.

Federated Wireless cites the following benefits for its Connectivity-as-a-Service:

Simplicity – Enterprises can order with one click the business connectivity services they need, with Federated Wireless delivering and managing the network and facilitating endpoint management

– Enterprises can order with one click the business connectivity services they need, with Federated Wireless delivering and managing the network and facilitating endpoint management Flexibility – Enhanced ecosystem of solutions and partners to enable choice

– Enhanced ecosystem of solutions and partners to enable choice Reliability – Proven five 9s service level agreement for unsurpassed network reliability and performance

Cloud Scale – Consistent, automated applications and streamlined processes for improved efficiency with infinite scalability

– Consistent, automated applications and streamlined processes for improved efficiency with infinite scalability Control – Comprehensive visibility into network performance and usage allows IT management to set granular network policies while maintaining secure control of networks and data

– Comprehensive visibility into network performance and usage allows IT management to set granular network policies while maintaining secure control of networks and data Low Cost – High performance and reliability of 4G/5G technology delivered at enterprise Wi-Fi costs

“This announcement builds on our long history of collaboration with AWS, with which we launched joint solutions in November 2017 and 2018,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. “AWS has been a critical strategic collaborator in development and delivery of this industry-first new service, which will fundamentally change the way that U.S. enterprises procure, deploy and manage private wireless networks. We look forward to continuing to work closely with AWS to accelerate this revolution in private networking.”