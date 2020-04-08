Extreme Networks builds out its cloud footprint

Extreme Networks is expanding its 4th generation cloud footprint, extending its ExtremeCloud IQ unified management platform, and introducing a simplified Pilot subscription model across its family of edge switches and access points.



ExtremeCloud IQ is the first networking-focused cloud management architecture to be both cloud-hosting agnostic and cloud operating system agnostic. It is a machine learning and AI-driven cloud management platform that simplifies onboarding, configuration, monitoring, managing, troubleshooting, alerting, and reporting for network infrastructure devices.

ExtremeCloud IQ adoption has grown by 40% in the trailing 12 months, and currently manages over 1 million devices, with an average of 25,000+ administrator logins per day and ingests over 4 billion management messages daily that feed its machine learning and artificial intelligence engine. ExtremeCloud IQ has a global footprint of 15 regional data centers hosted by Amazon, Google, and soon Microsoft, enabling the infrastructure devices under management, and the clients connected to them, to process more than 4 petabytes of data per day.

Extreme has moved quickly and ahead of schedule to make ExtremeCloud IQ available across Extreme's edge solutions, including the X465 premium, stackable multi-rate Gigabit Ethernet switch, the top-selling X440-G2 family of scalable, cost-effective switches, and ExtremeWireless™ access points and controllers, including new generation Wi-Fi 6 access points and the ExtremeCloud Appliance. More of the portfolio will be integrated into ExtremeCloud IQ in the coming months to provide IT with extended platform options and ML and AI capabilities.

Extreme will complete migrating its market-leading, microservices-based 3rd generation cloud architecture to a 4th generation, fully containerized, microservices-based architecture by the end of April. The updated cloud architecture and cloud execution model adds extensive instrumentation and automation capabilities, strengthens its proven cloud-hosting agnostic capability, and now makes the ExtremeCloud IQ cloud operating system agnostic as well.

ExtremeCloud IQ is available in multiple service tiers. ExtremeCloud IQ Connect provides basic device management and is free with the purchase of any supported hardware platform. ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot builds on Connect's features, offering advanced infrastructure management, reporting, and remediation tools, including ML and AI-driven insights and analytics. The new Pilot subscription is portable across the entire Extreme portfolio of products for the same $150 USD list price, delivering unmatched simplicity and license portability. Additionally, the new Pilot subscription comes with 90 days of data perspective for every customer who purchases the ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot-level subscription starting in May 2020.

New, curated Portable Branch Kits (PBK) and the Rapid Outdoor Connectivity Kit (ROCK) help hospitals and other organizations extend secure wireless connectivity to pop-up sites in support of quarantine, testing, and patient care efforts associated with COVID-19. These cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 solutions deliver secure, encrypted access to the existing infrastructure while maintaining HIPAA compliance.