Ericsson, OPPO and Mediatek test 5G VoNR call

OPPO, in partnership with Ericsson and MediaTek, successfully conducted 5G VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls. The tests used a modified commercial smartphone from OPPO powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 series SoC. Ericsson supplied the end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. After dialling, the two phones connected almost instantly and then seamlessly switched to a high-definition video call with a single keypress.



VoNR is a basic call service that entirely relies on SA architecture.



Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "As a leading global technology company, OPPO proactively works to accelerate large-scale commercialization of 5G. Our cooperation with Ericsson and MediaTek on VoNR is part of our in-depth collaborations in the 5G era. We aim to become the industry's ideal partner to deploy 5G around the world and at the same time, enhance 5G experience for the users."



Hannes Ekström, Head of Product Line 5G RAN, Ericsson says: "After spearheading 5G rollouts across the world, we are gearing up for the next step: 5G Standalone services. Using an Ericsson end-to-end 5G Standalone network based on commercial hardware and software, along with devices from our partners OPPO and MediaTek; we've shown that beyond the high-speed capabilities delivered by 5G. We are ready to deliver on the voice and video calls that will remain important to consumers. This achievement confirms our commitment to enabling service providers to offer a superior end-to-end 5G experience."