EANTC validates interoperability of ADVA's NOS

The European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) has validated the interoperability of ADVA's carrier-grade network operating system (NOS) with routers and network management systems from a wide range of vendors while supporting segment routing and MPLS Layer 3 services. The testing was conducted at the EANTC’s facility in Berlin.



ADVA said its Ensemble Activator NOS successfully demonstrated interoperability in a series of tests showing how disaggregated packet devices can significantly enhance the scale and functionality of networks. ADVA’s NOS is designed for white box switching and features zero-touch provisioning using the Open Networking Install Environment (ONIE) framework.



“Putting our Ensemble Activator through EANTC’s rigorous tests emphasizes the commitment to openness and interoperability that underpins all ADVA innovation. But we’re also showing the industry how we can bring something special to Layer 3. Our years of experience with lower layer solutions give us a unique understanding of the operational aspects of networks,” said Eli Angel, VP, product line management, ADVA. “Our Ensemble Activator is proven to enable high-value disaggregated cell site gateway solutions, bringing the agility of software-based feature development to mobile networks. Now, we’re going even further and extending our unique MEF 3.0-certified solution with higher layer networking capabilities. These tests highlight how our Ensemble Activator supports segment routing and MPLS. What more, our disaggregated packet solution releases communication service providers from vendor lock-in and delivers total agility.”



“Our evaluation confirms that Ensemble Activator successfully interworked with third-party routers and network management systems. In environments featuring technology from other major vendors, ADVA’s disaggregated software NOS was verified in tests focused on Layer 2 and Layer 3 VPNs, segment routing, and control and data plane capabilities,” commented Carsten Rossenhövel, managing director, EANTC. “This latest interoperability event was a major success with more than 100 attendees from 16 vendors, including many participating remotely. Its program reflected a shift across the industry to software-defined networking with many testing scenarios involving programmability and manageability. ADVA’s Ensemble Activator easily integrated and successfully interoperated in several of these tests, such as those focused on vendor-neutral Layer 3 segment routing and telemetry streaming.”



