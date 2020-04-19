DT, Swisscom, Telia and Vodafone enable NB-IoT roaming

Deutsche Telekom, Swisscom, Telia, and Vodafone signed NarrowBand IoT (NB-IoT) roaming agreements.



NB-IoT roaming will shortly be available across 18 European countries. These include Deutsche Telekom’s networks in Germany, The Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Greece, Poland and Croatia; Swisscom’s network in Switzerland and Liechtenstein; Telia Company’s networks in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden; as well as Vodafone’s networks in Spain, Italy, Germany, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.



“Our customers need a sustainable roaming environment for their Mobile IoT deployments to deliver a consistent service across international borders. This allows them to benefit from economies of scale as they continue to expand their business,” says Rami Avidan, responsible for IoT at Deutsche Telekom. “We are working hard to help accelerate the adoption of NB-IoT roaming in Europe and beyond. It is great to see the interoperability of our and our first partners’ networks now in place.”



https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/mobile-iot-roaming-goes-live-across-europe-598700