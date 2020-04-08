DT offers managed networking services for Azure

Deutsche Telekom is now offering managed network services for Microsoft Azure and has joined the Azure Networking Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program.



Managed networking includes





Virtual WAN (to connect various locations)

ExpressRoute (for private connections with Azure data centers)

Security measures (firewall, combating DDOS attacks)

In Europe, Deutsche Telekom covers managed services in the areas of Cloud Connectivity and Cloud Security. Being an Azure MSP member, Deutsche Telekom experts are able to provide customers with even more support when migrating to Azure and operating Microsoft services. They are also involved in the further technical development of network elements.





“Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s leading telco. We are proud that we can leverage our proven network know-how together with our partner Microsoft to provide enterprise customers with excellent cloud services,” said Frank Strecker, SVP Cloud Managed Services and responsible for DT’s public cloud business.Sunil Kishen, Principal Program Manager, Azure Networking, Microsoft said, “Microsoft’s collaboration with Deutsche Telekom is part of our commitment to the region, bringing digital innovation to everyone. By combining the Microsoft Azure ecosystem and DT’s network capabilities, we support the creative power and growth opportunities of our customers.”