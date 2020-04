Mavenir confirmed that it has been awarded a multi-year agreement by DISH Network to supply its cloud-native OpenRAN software. Financial terms were not disclosed.





“The open and intelligent architecture of our greenfield network will give us the ability to source a diverse technology ecosystem, including U.S.-based solution providers,” said Marc Rouanne, DISH’s Chief Network Officer. “Mavenir will help us lay the foundation for an innovative software-defined network with the flexibility, intelligence and scalability to deliver applications that will redefine the U.S. wireless industry.”“We are honored to be partnering with DISH Network and being recognized for our innovation and leadership in developing and delivering innovative solutions,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “Working with DISH, we will be supporting the deployment of the world’s largest cloud-native OpenRAN 5G network.”