Deutsche Telekom selects ADTRAN's OLT for Access 4.0 network

Deutsche Telekom has selected ADTRAN’s SDX OLT solutions for deployment as part of its new Access 4.0 network, as well as to be deployed in its existing architectures along with ADTRAN’s SDN-enabled management system, Mosaic Cloud Platform.



As part of this partnership, Deutsche Telekom and ADTRAN have aligned joint developments for the Access 4.0 project, based on principles defined by the Open Networking Foundation’s SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) reference architecture.



DT's Access 4.0 network is integrating SDN, disaggregated hardware components and network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies in an open ecosystem to gain flexibility while lowering overall deployment costs. In the first phase, Access 4.0 will focus on DT’s fiber access network that can scale to support a mix of residential, enterprise and backhaul services.





ADTRAN adds ONTs to 10G PON Portfolio ADTRAN

ADTRAN introduced its new 600-Series of 10G PON ONTs, which serve all business and residential broadband applications. The line-up now includes the: SDX 602x 10G SME ONU Delivers high-bandwidth SLA-based, enterprise-grade services by integrating Carrier Ethernet network interface device functionality. The SDX 620s & 640s XGS-PON and 10G EPON SFP+ ONUs Simplifies service delivery and enables flexible WAN technology options for SFP-based...

READ MORE

ONF publishes SEBA, Trellis and ODTN reference designs ONF

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) released its first three Reference Designs (RD’s): SEBA, Trellis and ODTN. Each of these reference designs are backed by network operators and supported by supply chain partners. The reference designs are paired with an open source Exemplar Platform (EP). Both the RD and EP proceed in parallel, and RDs are not released unless a paired EP is available to prove out the architecture and accelerate adoption. Virtualized...

READ MORE

Deutsche Telekom's Access 4.0 rethinks broadband access Deutsche Telekom, ONF

Deutsche Telekom's Access 4.0 program rethinks broadband access in the context of the ONF's SEBA project, edge clouds, and FTTH/B. Presented by Robert Soukup, Program Manager. The project aims to lower OPEX by reaping the benefits of automation, breaking vendor lock-in, and accelerating time to market. 2019 will be decisive for Access 4.0, as the company plans limited field trials. https://youtu.be/9HpWuPg_...

READ MORE



ADTRAN’s SDX OLT solutions integrate into Access 4.0’s SEBA-based architecture to provide carrier-grade GPON and XGS-PON service delivery in an open ecosystem.“The Access 4.0 program constitutes a true paradigm shift, not only in terms of technology, but also ecosystem, collaboration and agility, through its ability to break vendor lock-in and reduce time-to-market,” said Robert Soukup, Deutsche Telekom Senior Program Manager. “A key to our success will be ADTRAN’s domain experience, their history of working with DT on its large-scale access initiatives and their commitment to delivering an open, scalable and disaggregated solution.”“DT’s Access 4.0 network is changing the way access networks and services will be designed, developed and deployed for the next several decades,” said Dr. Eduard Scheiterer, ADTRAN Senior Vice President, Research and Development. “ADTRAN shares DT’s vision for creating more advanced fiber access architectures that provide the network economies of data centers and the service agility of cloud providers. We believe this is how networks should be built and look forward to helping DT achieve its network and market goals today, as well as support future planned network expansion.”