CyrusOne reports strong data center leasing trends, especially in Europe

CyrusOne reported revenue of $245.9 million for the first quarter, compared to $225.0 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 9%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 5% increase in occupied CSF and additional interconnection services. Net income was $14.7 million for the first quarter, compared to net income of $89.4 million in the same period in 2019. Net income for the first quarter included a $14.7 million gain on the Company’s equity investment in GDS, a leading data center provider in China, compared to a $101.2 million gain in the first quarter of 2019.



“We had very strong financial and operational performance in the quarter, with high growth across key metrics and the second highest leasing total in the company’s history, including a significant contribution from Europe as demand for larger deployments there continues to accelerate. The nearly $90 million revenue backlog enhances our growth profile, and the company is very well positioned with a strong balance sheet, substantial liquidity including available forward equity, and capacity throughout our markets,” stated Tesh Durvasula, interim president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne.



Some highlights:





Leased 44 megawatts (“MW”) and 289,000 colocation square feet (“CSF”) in the first quarter, totaling $60 million in annualized GAAP revenue, the second-highest quarterly total in the company’s history

Leased 31.5 MW totaling $38 million in annualized GAAP revenue across European locations, with 9 MW totaling $12.5 million in annualized GAAP revenue expected to commence this year, reflecting continued strong demand growth in these markets from U.S. hyperscale companies

Backlog of $88 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the first quarter, the highest quarter-end backlog in the company’s history, representing approximately $610 million in total contract value