Corning announces corporate restructuring

Corning announces a corporate restructuring round five Market-Access Platforms (MAPs): Mobile Consumer Electronics, Optical Communications, Automotive, Life Sciences, and Display.



Additionally, Corning has established a new leadership position that will drive operational excellence. Eric S. Musser, a 34-year Corning veteran, has been named to the expanded role of president and chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately.



Each of the Market-Access Platform organizations will report to Musser in his role as COO. Musser’s newly appointed direct reports are:



John P. Bayne Jr., senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics

Michael A. Bell, senior vice president and general manager, Optical Communication

Avery (Hal) Nelson III, senior vice president and general manager, Automotive

Ronald L. Verkleeren, senior vice president and general manager, Life Sciences

John Z. Zhang, senior vice president and general manager, Display



“By organizing around the MAPs, we’re positioning Corning to capture more customer insights, further leverage our distribution channels, and open up new opportunities for innovation with industry leaders,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer. “The new structure allows us to drive growth by activating the full power of our cohesive portfolio.”



“A next generation of distinguished leaders is stepping up to deliver a well-defined set of inventions and business initiatives,” Weeks said. “I am excited about driving Corning’s future together as we continue to solve tough problems, deepen relationships with customers, and make a positive difference in the world.”



