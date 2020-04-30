CoreSite signed 112 new and expansion leases in Q1, avg $214 per sqr foot

CoreSite Realty reported Q1 revenues of $147.4 million, an increase of 6.1% year over year and 0.9% sequentially. Net income was $0.48 per common diluted share, a decrease of $0.06 year over year and $0.03 sequentially.



Key metrics





Commenced 112 new and expansion leases for 45,322 net rentable square feet (“NRSF”), representing $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $214 per square foot

Signed 117 new and expansion leases for 59,354 NRSF and $12.0 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $202 per square foot

Renewed 280 leases for 120,943 NRSF and $17.3 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $143 per square foot, reflecting an increase of 1.4% in cash rent and 7.2% in GAAP rent, and 3.3% churn

Placed into service approximately 35,000 square feet at NY2, a data center expansion in New Jersey

Pre-leased approximately 11% of SV8, Phase 3, a data center expansion in Santa Clara

“We delivered strong sales, placed into service new data center capacity, advanced our two major ground-up developments and other capacity projects, while continuing to deliver exceptional customer service,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our preparations over the years and agile responses enabled us to safely maintain operations in a challenging pandemic environment while continuing to support customer success. We turned up services quickly, solved for rapidly emerging customer needs, demonstrated the value and effectiveness of our remote capabilities for customers, and continued to meet their mission critical needs.