Clearfield intros FTTH Home Deployment Kits

Clearfield introduced new FTTH Home Deployment Kits containing everything a service provider needs to connect a home to fiber.



Clearfield said its Home Deployment Kits can reduce install time by 30 minutes per install.



Home Deployment Kits include four choices of an Outside Plant (OSP) Test Access Point (TAP) as follows:





NEW CraftSmart TAP-Base – splice only, limited slack storage, NEMA 4

NEW CraftSmart TAP-Flex – plug-and-play, 25’ incoming slack storage, NEMA 3S

YOURx TAP – plug-and-play, 50’ incoming/100’ outgoing slack storage, NEMA 4

FieldSmart TAP – plug-and-play, 100’ incoming/200’ outgoing slack storage, NEMA 4

“At Clearfield our priority is to accelerate cost-effective fiber fed deployments. Our customers are eager for a product package that includes all the necessary materials to easily install fiber and feed it all the way to the customer equipment no matter the varying scenario,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Clearfield. “With everything needed for a home installation all in one box, not only are truck rolls reduced, but service providers will have everything from fasteners to the correct length of patch cord right at their fingertips. We anticipate service providers will save time and money for any deployment model, suiting even the most challenging home installations.”