Cisco to acquire Fluidmesh for wireless backhaul

Cisco agreed to acquire Fluidmesh Networks, a start-up offering wireless backhaul systems. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Fluidmesh’s technology is designed to provide zero loss of data transfer when assets such as trains and subways are moving at high rates of speed. Fluidmesh's outdoor wireless solutions support Point-to-Point, Point-to-Multipoint, Mesh, and Mixed architectures with the same hardware.



Fluidmesh Networks is based in Brooklyn, New York with European headquarters in Milano, Italy. The company was founded in 2005.

Cisco said the acquisition will accelerate its Industrial IoT business and broaden its reach to key partners and end users.“Cisco provides one of the most secure and reliable networking technologies on the market today,” said Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager for Cloud, Compute, and IoT businesses. “With wireless technology playing a greater role in every organization’s multi-access IoT strategy, reliable wireless connectivity is paramount to organizations operating Industrial IoT environments, whether that’s manufacturing, mining, rail, or ports, where wireless technology automates operations to improve safety and lower costs. The acquisition of Fluidmesh strengthens Cisco’s offerings in this space with leading technology that’s designed to provide zero loss of data transfer at speeds in excess of 300 Km/h.”http://newsroom.cisco.com/