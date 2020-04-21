Ciena appoints Jürgen Hatheier as CTO for EMEA

Ciena has appointed Jürgen Hatheier as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Strategic Sales for the EMEA region.



Prior to joining Ciena, Jürgen held leadership positions at Pacific Broadband Networks, ARRIS Group and Technetix, where he served tier-1 network operators across the globe.



“We pride ourselves on attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry. At a time of uncertainty and unprecedented network demands, Jürgen’s experience, drive and industry knowledge make him a great fit for this vitally important role for our customers in the EMEA region,” said Jamie Jefferies, VP and General Manager, EMEA, Ciena.



