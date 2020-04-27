China Unicom extends 5G coverage to Mt Everest base camp

China Unicom has extended 4G and 5G coverage to Mount Everest Observation Deck and Mount Everest Base Camp No. 1 on the Tibetan side of the mountain, altitudes of more than 5,000 and 5,200 meters respectively.



More than 10 construction personnel carried materials to the site, including optical cables, antennas, and auxiliary equipment. Solar panels are being used to power the sites.





