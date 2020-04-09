China Unicom Beijing and Huawei to build "5G Capital"

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei are collaborating on a "5G Capital" joint innovation project that aims to promote 5G smart services and explore business modes, contributing to the quick development of “New Infrastructure” to keep high-quality sustained economic development.



The companies will conduct six pilot programs, explore value monetization of four 5G smart services, and implement two major showcase projects in 2020.



In the first year of 5G commercial adoption, China Unicom Beijing has successfully brought high-quality 5G services to a number of landmark buildings in Beijing. These include the 2019 International Horticultural Exhibition parks, China Media Group's headquarters towers, and the National Stadium, better known as Bird's Nest.



The companies are also collaborating on 5G macro, pole, and indoor solutions. This will offer extra advantages for China Unicom Beijing to construct dual Gigabit networks in both indoor and outdoor scenarios and provide users with faster and better 5G services of greater diversity.



