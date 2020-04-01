China Mobile launches 5G in Hong Kong

China Mobile launched 5G service in Hong Kong.



The company said its new 5G infrastructure is delivering latency of under 10ms, and peak download speeds exceeding 1Gbps with upload speeds exceeding 130Mbps. 5G roaming is available for mainland China and South Korea.



The first phase of the Hong Kong network deployment includes the activation of 500 5G base stations providing coverage in major regions (such as Central and Western District, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay) and reaching more than 90% of the population.



