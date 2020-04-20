China Mobile: 31.7 million users now on 5G plans

China Mobile ended Q1 2020 with 946 million mobile users, down from 949 million at the beginning of the quarter, but up by 4 million customers in March.



Significantly, China Mobile ended the quarter with 31.7 million users with 5G plans.





Operating revenue was RMB181.3 billion, down by 2.0% over the same period last year; of which, revenue from telecommunications services was RMB168.9 billion, up

by 1.8% over the same period last year

EBITDA was RMB68.5 billion, down by 5.8% over the same period last year

Total Voice Usage (minutes) were 661.4 billion, compared to 794.1 billion in the previous quarter

Average Minutes of Usage per User per Month (minutes/user/month) were 234, compared to 278 in the previous quarter

Handset Data Traffic (GB) were 19.7 billion, compared to 17.5 billion in the previous quarter

Average Handset Data Traffic per User per Month (GB/user/month) were 8.3, compared to 7.1 in the previous quarter

SMS Usage (messages) were 241.6 billion, compared to 231.2 billion in the previous quarter

Average Revenue per User per Month (RMB/user/month) were 31.3, compared to 33.0 in the previous quarter





The company's revenue from the sales of products and others went down by 34.9% year-on-year to RMB12.4 billion for the first quarter of the year. The decline was mainly caused bycontracted sales of handsets and IoT devices, amongst other products, due to COVID-19.Some highlights: