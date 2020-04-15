Barcelona will host Mobile World Congress through 2024

The GSMA announced an agreement to host the annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona through 2024. Next year's event is scheduled from 1-4 March, 2021.



“In these trying times, it is ever essential to look forward to the future. The GSMA, the Host City Parties, and the MWC Barcelona ecosystem look forward to upcoming editions of MWC, and MWC Barcelona 2021 will be part of the economic recovery process as we exit these trying times,” said John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Limited. “By extending through 2024, we are demonstrating our commitment to our ecosystem as well as the Host City Parties and our strong and mutually beneficial working relationship. We are pleased to report that we have had tremendous support and early commitment with many exhibitors for future editions.”



“The City of Barcelona, the region of Catalunya and the country of Spain are essential hubs for innovation, startups and investment. MWC Barcelona, including 4YFN and YoMo (Four Years from Now), represent significant economic value to the region and job creation,” added Hoffman.