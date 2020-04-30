AWS hits sales of $10.219 billion, up 33% yoy

Amazon Web Services (AWS) generated Q1 sales of $10.219 billion, up 33% from a year ago. Operating income was $3.075 billion, up 38% YoY.



Trailing 12 months (TTM) revenue was $37.5 billion.



AWS now represents 13% of Amazon.com overall business.



During the quarter, the company opened AWS Europe (Milan) and AWS Africa (Cape Town) Regions.



AWS now spans 76 Availability Zones within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain.



