Arista's Cognitive WiFi identifies Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams and Zoom

Arista Networks updated its Cognitive WiFi software to offer real-time insight into the WiFi client journey, including the health of collaboration and video applications delivering optimal WiFi experiences through analytics and proactive remediation recommendations. Arista’s WiFi foundation is based on a modern and cloud-based approach unlike traditional controller-based WiFi legacy networks with overheads.



Highlights





Automated visibility of WiFi users' experience while using Google Hangouts, Zoom and Microsoft Team video collaboration applications, delivering an optimal client to application experience.

OpenConfig WiFi innovation for operational efficiency and scale, providing a standards-based management interface for WiFi access points.

Rapid problem resolution with new Cognitive WiFi artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for root cause analysis on per client or a group of clients accessing an application and applying remedial action recommendations.

New Location Services - Track location of any WiFi APs and clients on a floor; visualize WiFi associations; filter based on client or user information, or connectivity or performance issues.

Built-in Remote Access Point Capabilities

Easy upgrade for Arista WiFi 6 access points via software supporting uplink access (with orthogonal frequency-division multiple access OFDMA) and multi-user uplink (multiple input, multiple output MIMO) for improved investment protection.

These upgrades enhance IOT users to increase efficiency for high bandwidth applications like video collaboration assuring the optimal client to application experience.





The wireless capabilities, which are based on Arista's acquisition of Mojo Networks, include access points for a controller-less wireless network. These AP solutions are available in disaggregated options harnessing the power of cloud, machine learning and cognitive computing to deliver great experiences to WiFi users.



Arista's CloudVision's Device Analyzer provides inventory and deep flow analysis of all connected devices. Arista said campus administrators can access device type, connectivity method, location and communication patterns. This visibility enables an administrator to identify unauthorized traffic and compromised endpoints. Since CloudVision spans the data center and the campus, customers can leverage a single platform for end-to-end troubleshooting.



The Arista Cognitive WiFi software and family of disaggregated access points is available now, including the new Client Journey and WiFi Tracer feature sets. Arista’s CloudVision for Campus is available in Q4 2018 for early field trials and general availability in the first half of 2019.



