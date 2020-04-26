Airtel India picks Ceragon to boost 4G capacity

Bharti Airtel has selected Ceragon Networks' wireless hauling products for additional 4G network expansions beginning first quarter of 2020. Ceragon is an existing supplier to Airtel. Financial terms were not disclosed.





Airtel is looking to increase 4G network capacity in urban areas and expand its coverage in rural regions as well as prepare for its future evolution to 5G. Ceragon said it is working closely with Airtel to pursue rapid deployment of its microwave radios, as best it can, considering India's recent temporary lockdown."As an established strategic partner of Airtel for over a decade, Ceragon delivers innovative technology, products and services that enable us to achieve quick and dynamic network deployments", said Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Airtel. "Ceragon's wireless hauling solutions and services allow us to quickly adapt to our customers' changing needs and deliver higher speeds with reliable, first-time-right rollouts."