AFL intros fiber ribbonizing tool

AFL has introduced a ribbonizing tool that features a glue-less process for ribbonizing and splicing 12-fiber ribbons.



The RT-02 ribbonizer is suitable for ribbonizing 200 µm and 250 µm loose fibers, 200 µm and 250 µm MPO termination, and mass fusion splicing loose fiber cables. Loading in order of the color code sequence is not required as with traditional ribbonizing tools. Fibers can be inserted at will and load directly into the fiber holder after inserting all 12 fibers.



AFL said its new tool saves time and money by eliminating inefficiencies such as glue cure time and contamination of splicing equipment.AFL RT-02 Glueless Ribbonizing Tool“Fujikura has implemented detailed ease-of-use features that must be seen to be appreciated,” explained Greg Pickeral, fusion splicer product manager for AFL. “Those who have ribbonized with traditional methods will really see and feel the difference.”AFL, which is a subsidiary of Fujikura, is based in Spartansville, South Carolina.