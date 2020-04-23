ADTRAN and Plume collaborate on Smart Home solutions

ADTRAN announced a collaboration with Plume to improve, personalize and secure the home network and streamline connectivity within the rapidly developing Smart Home market.



As part of the collaboration, ADTRAN will integrate Plume’s Customer Experience Management Platform via its Mosaic Subscriber Suite, offering ISPs a comprehensive single pane view of their access and smart home network. OpenSync, a key component in delivering Plume’s services, provides an open-source interface between ADTRAN’s Mosaic and the customer CPE, permitting cloud-based applications to access data and management control of the CPE. OpenSync serves as a true differentiator due to its open approach that delivers a path to accelerated deployment of services without reliance on CPE silicon or integration partners.



“The ADTRAN and Plume collaboration will vastly improve the consumer broadband experience while helping operators achieve faster time-to-market and time-to-revenue, improved analytics and performance capabilities, and fostering the creation of new and expanded high-value services,” said Dan Whalen, Chief Product Officer at ADTRAN. “Service providers now have a best-in-class, complete, integrated customer experience solution that will dramatically reduce OpEx and customer churn while increasing customer satisfaction and average revenue per user.”



“Plume is excited to partner with ADTRAN. Together, our global reach will bring new opportunities for market expansion through our combined ISP relationships, technical know-how and ADTRAN’s extensive distribution network,” said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer at Plume. “At a time when there is increased impetus to provide consumers with flawless and secure smart home experiences through self-install solutions, our services will complement ADTRAN’s product portfolio and also expand their service offering to their customers.”



