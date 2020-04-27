ADTRAN and Orange begin Software-Defined Access Network project

ADTRAN has signed a joint development project with Orange as part of its Access Renewal and Evolution Strategy (ARES) program.
The partnership is focused on the application of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology to fixed fiber access networks. The companies will:
- create a roadmap for Orange’s possible introduction of a Software-Defined management architecture
- ensure network elements can integrate with Third Party management, control and/or orchestration platforms and with other network devices
- secure conformity to Orange’s current and future engineering rules for GPON and XGS-PON architecture
“For Orange, the evolution of our Fixed Access Optical Network represents a challenge and opportunity as we look to extend the range and reach of our networks,” said Christian Gacon, Orange Vice President, Wireline Networks & Infrastructure. “We are delighted to begin this development with ADTRAN, based on the company’s leadership in developing Software-Defined Access Network architecture and our combined vision for how the fiber access network should evolve. This work will ensure that Orange can maximize the fiber broadband opportunity, create new business models and deliver an enriched service experience for our customers. This development program underscores our commitment to being a leader in each segment of the network.”
“Orange is committed to building a next-generation, software-defined access network that will serve as a foundation for the next wave of innovative residential and commercial business services,” said Dr. Eduard Scheiterer, ADTRAN Senior Vice President of Research and Development. “ADTRAN shares Orange’s commitment to innovation, service quality and building networks the way they should be built. We are helping operators across the world, like Orange, create the open, scalable and flexible network foundations that will support growth for the next several decades.”