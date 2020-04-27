ADTRAN and Orange begin Software-Defined Access Network project

ADTRAN has signed a joint development project with Orange as part of its Access Renewal and Evolution Strategy (ARES) program.



The partnership is focused on the application of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology to fixed fiber access networks. The companies will:





create a roadmap for Orange’s possible introduction of a Software-Defined management architecture

ensure network elements can integrate with Third Party management, control and/or orchestration platforms and with other network devices

secure conformity to Orange’s current and future engineering rules for GPON and XGS-PON architecture



