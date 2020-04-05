5G/Edge workload optimization with enterprise-ready ONAP

The number of workload instances generated in 5G + edge computing environments will grow exponentially, says Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks. Tens of thousands of dynamic instances supported by network slicing across hundreds of thousands of locations will necessitate a sophisticated orchestration system.



Aarna Networks, a start-up based in San Jose, California, recently closed on pre-seed funding for its enterprise-ready Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP). Here's a quick overview.



