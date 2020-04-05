The number of workload instances generated in 5G + edge computing environments will grow exponentially, says Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks. Tens of thousands of dynamic instances supported by network slicing across hundreds of thousands of locations will necessitate a sophisticated orchestration system.
Aarna Networks, a start-up based in San Jose, California, recently closed on pre-seed funding for its enterprise-ready Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP). Here's a quick overview.
https://youtu.be/8IklJ0AkXTw
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
5G/Edge workload optimization with enterprise-ready ONAP
The number of workload instances generated in 5G + edge computing environments will grow exponentially, says Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO of Aarna Networks. Tens of thousands of dynamic instances supported by network slicing across hundreds of thousands of locations will necessitate a sophisticated orchestration system.