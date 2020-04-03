3 Hong Kong launches 5G service

Earlier this month, 3 Hong Kong, the mobile arm of Hutchison Telecommunications, launched commercial 5G. Coverage is expected to expand across the entire territory within the year. service.



3 Hong Kong’s 5G base stations are served by a 10Gbps optical-fibre backhaul network.



Phase-one will see outdoor coverage initially serving Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok, Sham Shui Po, Shatin and Tai Po. Indoor coverage will include the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, as well as Hongkong Land’s Grade-A shopping malls such as the Landmark Atrium, One and Two Exchange Square, Chater House, Alexandra House and Prince’s Building. Also covered will be key CK Asset shopping malls such as the OP Mall, plus Hong Kong International Airport and certain 3Shops.Phrase-two will extend outdoor coverage to Island South, Island East, Central and Western District, Yau Tsim Mong, Kowloon City, Wong Tai Sin, Kwun Tong, Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, TuenMun, Yuen Long, North District, Sai Kung and Islands District. Users in 5G restriction zones – including Ma On Shan, Tai Po and Stanley – will be provided with 5G service by re-farming the2100MHz spectrum band.HTHKH Executive Director and CEO Kenny Koo said: “Launch of our 5G service marks an important milestone in the telecoms industry. We have unveiled a supreme 5G network, complete with ultra-fast speed and super-low latency, in accordance with our ‘5G One World’ theme. What’s more, our 5G service is served by a powerful 10Gbps optical-fibre backhaul network and benefitsfrom our relationships and synergies with other members of the 3 Group.”