ZTE's 2019 revenue rose 6% to RMB 90 billion, profits up 174%

ZTE reported 2019 annual operating revenue of RMB 90.74 billion (approximately $12.79 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 6.1%, of which operating revenue from operators' networks reached RMB66.58 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.7%.



Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company amounted to RMB5.15 billion, a year-on-year growth of 173.7%. Basic earnings per share was RMB1.22.



Some highlights:





Net cash flows from operating activities for 2019 amounted to RMB7.45 billion, a year-on-year increase of 180.8%. The company has been continuously enhancing its investment on 5G research and development. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2019, ZTE’s research and development costs amounted to RMB12.55 billion, which was 13.8% as a percentage of operating revenue, increased by 1 percentage point compared to 12.8% in 2018.

ZTE has submitted over 7,000 5GNR/5GC proposals to international standardization organizations.

ZTE has declared 2,561 families of 5G Standard-Essential Patents(SEP) to ETSI.

ZTE has completed the mass production of the 7nm chipsets and put them into commercial use on a global scale. M

ZTE has obtained 46 5G commercial contracts globally, and established cooperation with over 70 operators worldwide.

ZTE’s cloud core network has been deployed in over 550 NFV commercial/PoC projects worldwide.

ZTE’s end-to-end 5G transport products are used in more than 40 5G commercial transport networks.

ZTE’s core routers were employed at China’s national core nodes in 2019 and have been commercially used in 19 provinces.

ZTE’s 5G Live TV solution has been employed by the three major operators in China for multiple sporting events.

ZTE will unveil nearly 10 5G smartphones worldwide, and a total of over 15 5G terminal devices in 2020, covering smartphones, mobile broadband products, and IoT terminal products. Moreover, the company has maintained a global leading position in the home network terminal industry for a long time, with the world's largest market share of CPE.

ZTE has partnered with operators to build 4G/5G networks for 210 hospitals in 82 cities of 26 provinces in China.

In Wuhan, ZTE deployed is video conferencing in 20 mobile hospitals within only 24 hours.



