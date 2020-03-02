Withdrawal notices from OFC: ADVA, InnoLight, Inphi, Source Photonics

ADVA confirmed that it’s withdrawing from this year’s OFC event owing to concerns about COVID-19. "ADVA appreciates the significant efforts of the OFC team to try and safeguard participants and attendees but believes that the risk is still too high. ADVA looks forward to returning to the event in 2021."



InnoLight Technology announced its withdrawal from OFC. Osa Mok, chief marketing officer of Xu Chuang Technology, said: "It is a difficult decision for Xu Chuang, and we have been looking forward to participating in OFC and showing our industry-leading 800G and 400G coherent optical modules. However, our highest priority It is also the health and safety of employees, customers, and business partners. We believe that the cancellation is a better decision at the moment."





Inphi announced that the company will not be attending OFC due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. “Due to the global concerns and continued spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at OFC,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. “Although we are disappointed that we are unable to attend the upcoming show, the health and safety of our employees is a top priority. We believe this is the right decision for our team.”



Source Photonics, a market leader of optical transceivers used in telecommunication systems and data communication networks and a long time exhibitor at OFC, announced today the cancellation of its participation at the show on March 10-12, in San Diego. "We regret to pull out from exhibiting at OFC since we have been a loyal exhibitor for more than 20 years but at this time, we need to be cautious and to not take any risks in exposing our employees, customers, and partners to the widely spreading COVID-19 coronavirus,” said John Wang, Chief Business Officer at Source Photonics.



