Windstream: Voice traffic up 50%, Data traffic up 30% in past 2 weeks

Windstream reported an approximately 50 percent increase in voice traffic and an approximately 30 percent increase in data traffic since mid-March.



Windstream said these increases are well within the company’s defined network operational tolerances.



“Our network is well equipped to handle the higher usage given our past modernization efforts that migrated Windstream to scalable, robust equipment and IP/Ethernet services,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream. “We fully understand how critical our role as a communications provider is during the coronavirus health crisis, and I’m proud of all that our team members, especially our front-line technicians, are doing to keep our customers connected.”



Windstream uses a highly resilient network architecture to provide reliable services to customers. Services are delivered over multiple platforms, including a nationwide IP network, proprietary cloud core architecture and a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 route miles.



https://investor.windstream.com/news/news-details/2020/Windstreams-Network-Performs-Well-as-Usage-Climbs/default.aspx



