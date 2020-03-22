Volta Networks joins TIP's Disaggregated Open Routers initiative

Volta Networks announced its support for the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR) initiative, which is being led by TIP’s Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) Project Group. Volta will also join the DOR project team, which is driving research into new network architectures and services using disaggregated open routing among the global service provider and vendor community.



TIP's OOPT project group is conducting an initiative focused on developing Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR), led by KDDI and Vodafone. Several OOPT technology providers are also supporting this initiative.



Volta, a start-up based in Cambridge, MA, was co-founded by Dean Bogdanovic, a long time networking veteran and former Distinguished Engineer at Juniper Networks, and Ivo Raznjevic.In 2019, Volta was selected as a finalist for several independent Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) request for information processes executed by service providers. These were based on the specification which defines open and disaggregated white box cell site gateway devices that operators can deploy in their 2G/3G/4G cell sites, as well as in upcoming 5G deployments, with support for Layer 2, Layer 3 and MPLS features. The DCSG finalists were selected based on solution architecture, functionality, scalability, availability and roadmap.“As the first company with cloud-native virtual routing software, we believe strongly in having open standards for disaggregated routing, which is better for everyone in the ecosystem – service providers and vendors alike,” said Dean Bogdanovic, Co-Founder and CEO, Volta Networks. “Being part of TIP’s DOR project team reflects our commitment to open standards, multi-vendor interoperability and technical innovations in the routing market. Open networking will continue to be important as service providers look for new ways to improve the scale, performance, automation and economics of their networks.”