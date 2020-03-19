Vietnam's Viettel deploys 5G timing with ADVA and NEC

Vietnam's Viettel has deployed ADVA’s Oscilloquartz timing solution throughout Laos and Myanmar to provide nationwide 4G services and prepare its synchronization network for 5G.



Installed and maintained by NEC, the new solution is built on ADVA’s OSA 3230B primary reference cesium clock (PRC) for assured and precise synchronization with or without GNSS. It also features ADVA’s versatile ultra-compact synchronization supply units (SSUs) with high-capacity PTP modules for grandmaster clock functionality.



ADVA said its Oscilloquartz SSUs enable Viettel to maintain its legacy synchronization networks and evolve ultra-precise, highly reliable timing to meet the requirements of time-sensitive applications and 5G connectivity. All elements of the new timing solution are overseen from Viettel’s headquarters in Vietnam using ADVA’s Ensemble Controller with Sync Director.



“This deployment enables the end-to-end distribution of assured, precise and highly reliable timing. It utilizes our OSA 3230B PRC for superb accuracy with the smallest size and power footprint, as well as our ultra-scalable SSUs. With this solution, we’ve empowered Viettel to address all its most urgent synchronization needs, helped it protect past investments and opened the door to further expansion,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. “Our close collaboration with NEC was key to the success of this project. It’s a relationship based on a great deal of trust and a shared passion to push the boundaries of possibility. And that partnership is now delivering valuable results for service providers across East Asia.”



“We’re extremely pleased to be working with our global partner, ADVA, and helping Viettel to achieve its ambitions of taking its timing infrastructure in Laos and Myanmar to the next level. By harnessing the most advanced innovation and our ongoing support, Viettel is ensuring unprecedented levels of precision and reliability as it tackles demand for low-latency services from its mobile customers,” said Mayuko Tatewaki, general manager, service provider division, NEC Corporation. “At NEC, we know the value of synchronization with strict precision. It’s one of the key components when designing 5G-ready networks. Now Viettel has a future-proof timing solution controlled by a single management system and is able to deliver phenomenally accurate phase and frequency alignment all the way from the radio base station to the core.”