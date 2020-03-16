Video: Telco Workloads in Public Clouds

Major telecom carriers are announcing strategic partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.



In this 3-minute video, Ron Haberman, CTO of Nokia Software, comments on the migration of telco workloads to public clouds. The first use cases (1) public cloud as a back-up for critical functions (2) bursting into public clouds to handle traffic surges (3) better connections for business services when the customer already has their workloads deployed in the same public cloud.





See Ron's earlier 5-minute video on State of NFV: Containerizing the Telco Cloud - https://youtu.be/Pfn5RnNi-ok State of NFV Resource Site and Report: https://ngi.how/nfv-20