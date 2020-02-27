U.S. enacts Secure Trusted Telecommunications Network Act

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) applauded the President's signing of the Secure Trusted Telecommunications Network Act.



The legislation prohibits federal subsidies from being used to purchase communications equipment or services posing national security risks, and provides for the establishment of a reimbursement program for the replacement of communications equipment or services posing such risks.



David Stehlin, TIA’s Chief Executive Officer, issued the following statement:



“As 5G deployment continues to advance, ensuring trusted and secure communications networks is critical for our economic and national security. The Secure Trusted Telecommunications Network Act is an important step forward in the United States’ efforts to safeguard the integrity of our communications networks by supporting efforts to replace at-risk equipment with equipment from trusted suppliers. TIA applauds President Trump for taking swift action to sign this important bill into law, and we look forward to continuing to be a resource for Congress, the Administration, and all policymakers on this critical issue.







The U.S. Senate voted unanimously to approve a "rip and replace" bill to drive the rapid replacement of telecom gear deemed to be a national security threat, namely Huawei and ZTE. The House already passed similar legislation in December. Up to $1 billion would be made available through the FCC to help smaller telecom operators comply with the new requirements. President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law.