UNH-IOL ramps up testing for USGv6 profile revision

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) announced its offering for expanded testing capabilities that meet the requirements outlined in the newly released update to the USGv6 profile. The revision of the profile delineates proof of compliance to IPv6 specifications outlined in current industry standards for common network products. Users of the current version of USGv6 are allotted a two-year window before use of the newly released USGv6 profile update becomes mandatory by agencies.



“UNH-IOL and the IPv6 Ready Logo program have been vital collaborators to the USGv6 Program since its inception in 2009,” said Doug Montgomery, manager of the USGv6 program at NIST. “The recent revisions to the USGv6 Profile and Test Program are focused on facilitating the transition to IPv6-only networks. The new requirements for products to support IPv6-only operation will highlight the continued need for the kind of open, transparent yet rigorous testing conducted by USGv6

accredited test labs.”



“As the only lab currently offering an accredited testing program to USGv6, UNH-IOL is uniquely positioned to demonstrate network devices and applications working in IPv6-only environments,” said Michayla Newcombe, associate director, UNH-IOL. “Drawing upon extensive USG testing experience, UNH-IOL has compiled a significant knowledge base from which to provide useful guidance and consultation on the procedures and requirements for the USG test program.”



The USGv6 profile includes a forward-looking set of RFCs published by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), encompassing basic IPv6 functionality, as well as specific requirements and key capabilities for routing, security, multicast, mobility, network management, and quality of service. The profile also contains a NIST established set of capability requirements for IPv6 aware firewalls and intrusion detection systems. The revision to the USGv6 profile aligns with several global programs to aid in IPv6 deployments, including the IPv6 Ready Logo program.



http://www.iol.unh.edu