UK mobile operators embrace Shared Rural Network

All four mobile operators in the UK reached an agreement to develop a Shared Rural Network.



The UK landmass that receives 4G coverage from all four of the UK’s mobile network operators will increase from 66% to 84%; each operator will provide 4G to at least 90% of the country’s landmass; Partial Not Spots will be virtually eliminated; and over 1,800sq miles of the country will get 4G for the first time.



Ofcom spokesperson: “We welcome this agreement, which will make a real difference to all mobile customers right across the UK. We are making the coverage commitments legally binding by including them in operators’ licences. We’ll also monitor and report on companies’ progress in bringing better coverage to people and businesses.”