Telia Carrier launches SD-WAN leveraging its cloud-scale backbone

Telia Carrier has launched an advanced SD-WAN service that leverages its global and cloud-scale Internet backbone. The end-to-end networking solution, which is based on Cisco's Viptela SD-WAN technology, provides superior visibility, agility and control beyond the traditional WAN perimeter.



In 2017, Telia Carrier, via its parent company Telia Company, was the first European service provider to launch SD-WAN. The company is now strengthening its offering to meet the growing demands of global enterprises in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. Enterprises will benefit from Telia Carrier’s unique cloud-scale internet backbone, ranked number 1 in the world (Dyn Research), as the underlay, which complements the resilient overlay it can build on Cisco’s SD-WAN platform.



“We see tremendous opportunities to help global enterprises with their digital transformation journeys through the ‘cloudification of networking’ – using a centralized, unified, cloud-based controller that covers the extended WAN environment, with the support of our backbone as the primary underlay and an award-winning customer experience,” said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier.



“SD-WAN has the capability to deliver transformative results for organizations looking to harness the power of a cloud-based consumption model,” said Erin Dunne, Director of Research, Vertical Systems Group. “Telia Carrier has a unique advantage as the operator of one of the world's largest global internet backbones to simplify the adoption of SD-WAN using their established ecosystem. By combining the latest developments in SD-WAN with proven carrier solutions, Telia Carrier is addressing current migration challenges in this market.”



“SD-WAN has emerged as the connective tissue of the digital enterprise, enabling organizations to deliver applications to users with full visibility, control, security and performance across branches, campuses and clouds,” said JL Valente, vice president of product management, managed services for Cisco’s Intent Based Networking Group. “Telia Carrier’s new global SD-WAN managed service brings together Cisco’s leadership in SD-WAN and security with Telia Carrier’s powerful internet backbone to give customers an easy to deploy managed solution that keeps remote users secure and ensures a consistent user experience.”





