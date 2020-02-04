Telia Carrier launches SD-WAN leveraging its cloud-scale backbone

Telia Carrier has launched an advanced SD-WAN service that leverages its global and cloud-scale Internet backbone. The end-to-end networking solution, which is based on Cisco's Viptela SD-WAN technology, provides superior visibility, agility and control beyond the traditional WAN perimeter.
In 2017, Telia Carrier, via its parent company Telia Company, was the first European service provider to launch SD-WAN. The company is now strengthening its offering to meet the growing demands of global enterprises in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. Enterprises will benefit from Telia Carrier’s unique cloud-scale internet backbone, ranked number 1 in the world (Dyn Research), as the underlay, which complements the resilient overlay it can build on Cisco’s SD-WAN platform.
“We see tremendous opportunities to help global enterprises with their digital transformation journeys through the ‘cloudification of networking’ – using a centralized, unified, cloud-based controller that covers the extended WAN environment, with the support of our backbone as the primary underlay and an award-winning customer experience,” said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier.
“SD-WAN has the capability to deliver transformative results for organizations looking to harness the power of a cloud-based consumption model,” said Erin Dunne, Director of Research, Vertical Systems Group. “Telia Carrier has a unique advantage as the operator of one of the world's largest global internet backbones to simplify the adoption of SD-WAN using their established ecosystem. By combining the latest developments in SD-WAN with proven carrier solutions, Telia Carrier is addressing current migration challenges in this market.”
“SD-WAN has emerged as the connective tissue of the digital enterprise, enabling organizations to deliver applications to users with full visibility, control, security and performance across branches, campuses and clouds,” said JL Valente, vice president of product management, managed services for Cisco’s Intent Based Networking Group. “Telia Carrier’s new global SD-WAN managed service brings together Cisco’s leadership in SD-WAN and security with Telia Carrier’s powerful internet backbone to give customers an easy to deploy managed solution that keeps remote users secure and ensures a consistent user experience.”
Telia Carrier's 400GE-ready IP backbone powered by Cisco NCS5500 routers
The launch follows Telia Carrier’s successful deployment of more than 10,000 new 100GE ports during 2019 using the same platform.
Telia Carrier’s customer base now exceeds 2,000 customers in more than 120 countries.
Cisco said the ongoing standardization of 400GE coherent technologies also incentivises new, simplified and partially disaggregated IP over DWDM architectures. The NCS5500 will play a key role in realizing Telia Carrier’s ambitions to spearhead that wave as they are already deploying open optical line systems across several continents.
“Conventional architectures and technologies built on decades of accumulated complexity and yesterday's truths fall short in helping us keep up with customer demands for more, consistent bandwidth and a high-quality experience. This is especially true as more value is shifting to software, hardware cycles are becoming shorter and ongoing 400G standardization is poised to finally disrupt the optical networking market,” said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. “With Cisco leading the market in high capacity transport, they were the perfect fit to help us reach this monumental milestone to continue to perform at the highest calibre, while also reducing costs.”
“We are aligned in our mission to make connections reach further and bring the world closer through innovative technology,” said Kevin Wollenweber, Vice President of Networking, Cisco Service Provider Business. “Combining Cisco’s cloud-scale technology with the strength of the Telia Carrier network, we are helping Telia Carrier customers across more than 120 countries realize the full potential of what the Internet for the Future can do for them.”
http://thenetwork.cisco.com