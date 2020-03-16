Telenor launches its 5G network in Norway

Telenor launched its commercial 5G network in nine different cities and villages across Norway, its home market. Telenor is the first mobile operator in the country to offer 5G to customers.







Telenor is currently deploying 5G in the city of Trondheim.



Currently, the Telenor Group is testing 5G in ten locations in Norway as well as selected areas in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Thailand and Malaysia.



Telenor completed its vendor selection process for the future network in Norway. Ericsson will modernize and build the Telenor's 5G radio access network (RAN). The core network is being upgraded by Nokia and Ericsson, as previously announced. Huawei, which is an existing RAN vendor for Telenor, was selected to maintain the 4G network and also upgrade to 5G coverage in selected areas of Norway.

“Telenor is proud to be the first mobile operator to launch a commercial 5G network in Norway, as we have worked tirelessly to stay at the forefront of the 5G development. By bringing Norway into a new technological age, today’s opening marks another milestone in Telenor’s 165-year-long history. We expect 5G to be the key driver of transformation in this decade, and we are very much looking forward to continuing the roll-out of 5G to our customers,” says Sigve Brekke, President and CEO of Telenor Group.“We have worked hard to become the first mobile operator in Norway to open the 5G network, and are now fully focused on our continued plans. During 2021, we will upgrade close to 2,000 base stations, while a total of 8,500 base stations will be upgraded within the next four to five years,” Furberg concludes.