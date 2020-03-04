Telenor and Telia build Multi-Operator Core Network with Nokia

Telenor and Telia are building a shared wireless network supporting a Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) feature in Denmark. Nokia is the solution provider.



A trial network with the 5G MOCN feature has been deployed and verified with successful end-to-end test calls.



The MOCN architecture model enables network sharing with each mobile operator having their own core network and sharing common radio access network infrastructure as well as spectrum resources. This is the first network to include live MOCN capabilities for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G simultaneously. The live trial utilized Nokia’s end-to-end 5G technology, including 5G RAN and 5G cloud core.



Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “Deploying 5G networks independently can be an expensive undertaking for mobile operators in the most competitive markets. This trial highlights that through network sharing, operators can drive efficiencies, lower costs and bring the myriad benefits of 5G to businesses and consumers quickly. We hope that this trial demonstrates to operators around the world that there are multiple options open to them to get their 5G networks up and running quickly and at the lowest possible cost.”