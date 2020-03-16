Telefónica's José María Álvarez-Pallete on COVID-19 emergency

José María Álvarez-Pallete, CEO of Telefónica, issued the following statement to share steps being taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis:



"A global health emergency makes connectivity absolutely essential. It is key that public administrations are able to coordinate properly and inform citizens in real time; that health centres and hospitals have their communications systems available and can make use of remote diagnostics for patients; that educational centres can keep in permanent contact with families and students and make use of e-learning tools; that small and medium-sized enterprises remain connected to their clients and with their teams; and that people can work from home."



"And on a personal level, keeping in touch with family and friends 24/7 is also crucial to mitigating separation and coping with uncertainty."



Spain has an ultra-broadband communication infrastructure of extremely high capacity and quality and we will make every effort to ensure that the telecommunications network works at full capacity, in a reliable, stable and secure way. We will do the same in all the countries where we operate, working to provide our networks with sufficient capacity to absorb the most demanding peaks. "



https://www.telefonica.com/en/web/press-office/-/telefonica-announces-measures-related-to-covid-19