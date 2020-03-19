T-Mobile say it has the funding to complete the Sprint Merger

T-Mobile US issued a statement saying it is currently financially prepared to close its planned merger with Sprint.
The company, which previously secured commitments for bridge financing and senior credit facility financing, said it has been in communication with all sixteen banks and has not received any notification that any of the banks are unprepared to fund their commitments to support the closing of the merger transaction. The companies continue to drive forward toward closing the merger as soon as possible.
“We are very happy to have assembled sixteen leading U.S. and global banks in our committed bridge financing for the acquisition of Sprint. This diversification of banks, and the spreading of the committed bridge financing creates a very high-quality bridge,” said Braxton Carter, Chief Financial Officer of T-Mobile.
