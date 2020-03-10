In 2019, NFV pretty much became mainstream. This year, the term is becoming irrelevant, says Ron Haberman, CTO of Nokia Software, thanks to the shift to containers and the expansion capabilities into public cloud. This 5-minute video offers insights into the containerization of telcos clouds.
https://youtu.be/Pfn5RnNi-ok
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
State of NFV: Containerizing the Telco Cloud
In 2019, NFV pretty much became mainstream. This year, the term is becoming irrelevant, says Ron Haberman, CTO of Nokia Software, thanks to the shift to containers and the expansion capabilities into public cloud. This 5-minute video offers insights into the containerization of telcos clouds.