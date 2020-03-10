Tuesday, March 10, 2020

State of NFV: Containerizing the Telco Cloud

In 2019, NFV pretty much became mainstream. This year, the term is becoming irrelevant, says  Ron Haberman, CTO of Nokia Software, thanks to the shift to containers and the expansion capabilities into public cloud. This 5-minute video offers insights into the containerization of telcos clouds.

https://youtu.be/Pfn5RnNi-ok



