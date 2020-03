Intelsat named SpaceX as its launch partner for Intelsat 40e (IS-40e), which is an advanced geostationary satellite that will provide Intelsat’s government and enterprise customers across North and Central America with high-throughput, “coast-to-coast” services. Intelsat announced in February that Maxar Technologies will manufacture Intelsat 40e.The launch is planned for 2022 on SpaceX’s American-built Falcon 9 launch vehicle.“We look forward to working with SpaceX to launch Intelsat 40e in 2022,” said Intelsat Chief Services Officer Mike DeMarco. “IS-40e will join the Intelsat Epic high-throughput satellite fleet and integrated IntelsatOne ground network to provide our customers with the managed hybrid-connectivity they need in today’s ever-changing world.”d communications strategies.