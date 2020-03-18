SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites on Wednesday, 18-March-2020, bringing its constellation to 300 satellites in orbit.
Elon Must confirmed that one of the Falcon 9’s nine first-stage engines shut down prematurely. However, the remaining engines were able to boost their thrust to keep the rocket on track. The first stage rocket then missed its landing attempt on the drone ship in the Atlantic.
SpaceX launches 60 more Starlink satellites
