Thursday, March 26, 2020

Slack's latest collaboration metrics

Slack shared the following metrics for its enterprise collaboration platform:

  • Simultaneously connected users increased from 10 million on March 10, 2020 to 12.5 million on March 25, 2020 
  • Returning teams, an internal metric that measures the growth and progression of newly-created work teams, had, by around March 10, 2020, increased by more than 120% in Italy, 34% in Japan, and 33% in Korea 
  • The creation rate of new Slack workspaces (which the company believed to be created by businesses) increased by hundreds of percent from March 12, 2020 to March 25, 2020 
  • From February 1, 2020 to March 25, 2020 (approximately 60% of the way through the first fiscal quarter1), Slack added 9,000 new paid customers, an 80% increase over the full quarterly total for the preceding two quarters. 
  • Over the same period the number of messages sent per user per day increased approximately 20%. 
  • During weekdays, the cumulative number of minutes of active use of Slack by all users globally now exceeds one billion.

https://slackhq.com/march-2020-update

