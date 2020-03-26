Slack's latest collaboration metrics

Slack shared the following metrics for its enterprise collaboration platform:
- Simultaneously connected users increased from 10 million on March 10, 2020 to 12.5 million on March 25, 2020
- Returning teams, an internal metric that measures the growth and progression of newly-created work teams, had, by around March 10, 2020, increased by more than 120% in Italy, 34% in Japan, and 33% in Korea
- The creation rate of new Slack workspaces (which the company believed to be created by businesses) increased by hundreds of percent from March 12, 2020 to March 25, 2020
- From February 1, 2020 to March 25, 2020 (approximately 60% of the way through the first fiscal quarter1), Slack added 9,000 new paid customers, an 80% increase over the full quarterly total for the preceding two quarters.
- Over the same period the number of messages sent per user per day increased approximately 20%.
- During weekdays, the cumulative number of minutes of active use of Slack by all users globally now exceeds one billion.
https://slackhq.com/march-2020-update