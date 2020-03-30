SK Telecom's 5G network carries 62,000TB per month

SK Telecom has enrolled around 2.22 million 5G subscribers since launching its service nearly one year ago (03-April-2019).



People in their 30s and 40s are taking up 53% of the company’s total 5G subscriber base, which is significantly higher than the proportion of people in their 30s and 40s in total LTE subscriber base, which currently stands at 32%.

The total amount of data consumption of SK Telecom’s 5G subscribers combined reached 62,000 TB on average per month over the past three months (Dec. 2019 ~ Feb. 2020).

During the same period, the average monthly data usage of subscribers who switched devices from LTE to 5G has increased about twofold from 14.5 GB (LTE) to 28.5 GB (5G) per person.

As of February 2020, 5G subscribers are using 7 times more VR services, 3.6 times more video steaming services and 2.7 times more game apps than LTE subscribers.

SK Telecom and Microsoft are currently providing 92 different games through Project xCloud.

SK Telecom plans to build 5G MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) Centers in 12 different locations across Korea.

SK Telecom plans to deploy a private 5G network at SK Hynix’s semiconductor manufacturing facility.

SK Telecom will bring the total number of its 5G Clusters to 240 and expand 5G coverage to neighborhoods (‘dong’) of 85 cities nationwide.

SK Telecom currently holds 44% of Korea's 5G market.Some other key highlights from SK Telecom: