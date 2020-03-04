SiTime offers 48-hour worldwide availability of MEMS oscillators

SiTime is now offering 48-hour availability of its MEMS oscillators. Previously, customers had to wait up to 20 weeks and sometimes pay non-recurring engineering (NRE) fees to get oscillators that were configured to their exact requirements.



SiTime’s rapid programming service accelerates the phases of typical product development to help technology innovators take an industrial and IoT product idea to design and production quickly and easily. SiTime datasheets, as well as the Part Number Generator on the SiTime website, list all the programmable configurations available for these MEMS oscillators. Among the most popular programmable options are frequency (with up to six decimal places of accuracy), supply voltage, output drive type and drive strength, operating temperature range, and frequency stability.



“Fast, efficient delivery of oscillators has been the Achilles heel of the quartz industry for decades," said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. "With 48-hour lead time for our MEMS timing solutions, SiTime is once again transforming the timing market and leading the industry in availability.”



https://www.sitime.com/company/news/press-release/sitime-accelerates-customers-designs-48-hour-worldwide-availability-mems





