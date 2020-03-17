Sequans announces CBRS module design win with AMIT Wireless

Sequans Communications announced a CBRS design win with AMIT Wireless, an expert in enabling wireless M2M and IoT worldwide.



AMIT is using Sequans' Cassiopeia CB610L CBRS module to provide the LTE connectivity for two new devices: 1) a remote terminal unit (RTU) for high-speed IIoT telemetry, and 2) a CBRS WAN extender for connecting existing Ethernet-based equipment to CBRS OnGo networks.



“Sequans is an expert in 3.5 GHz solutions and the Cassiopeia CB610L module has all the features and optimizations we were looking for to make our new CBRS devices robust and powerful,” said Dennis Wu, vice president, sales and business development, AMIT Wireless. “Using the CB610L module, we are able to provide our customers with simplified connectivity to LTE private networks and CBRS networks for numerous applications and markets.”



Both AMIT Wireless and Sequans are members of the CBRS Alliance.



