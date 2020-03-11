Semtech releases PAM4 CDR Platform for 200G and 400G

Semtech announced production availability of its "Tri-Edge" CDR SR solutions to enable next-generation data center multi-mode interconnectivity. There are two new devices:
- GN2558 is a quad PAM4 CDR with an integrated VCSEL driver
- GN2559 is a quad PAM4 CDR with an integrated linear transimpedance amplifier (TIA).
The GN2558 CDR includes proprietary VCSEL compensation to enable a wide range of VCSEL options with fully adaptive input equalization and fast startup to streamline system bring up. The GN2559 linear TIA and CDR provides superior receiver performance with fast adaptation and startup. The GN2559 includes configurable output equalization enabling robust electrical interfaces.
“Semtech has successfully demonstrated the inter-working of its chipset solution on 400G ports for commercial Ethernet switches over 70m of OM3 fiber and 100m of OM4 fiber,” said Julius Yam, Senior Product Line Manager in Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The GN2558 and GN2559 ICs provide the highly desired low power, low latency analog solution to meet the needs of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud data center networks. This chipset is also fully compliant to the 200G-SR4 Open Eye MSA specification.”
