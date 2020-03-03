Ribbon completes merger with ECI Telecom

Ribbon Communications completed its previously announced acquisition of ECI Telecom Group, which supplies packet-optical transport and SDN/NFV solutions for service providers, enterprises, and data center operators.



The newly combined company will offer an extensive portfolio of advanced voice, security, data and optical networking solutions. In addition to extending the company’s solutions portfolio into adjacent markets, the merger advances Ribbon’s strategy of expanding into the service provider 5G data domain with bundled network analytics, intelligence and security offerings. The newly combined company allows Ribbon to enhance and broaden its existing customer offerings with ECI’s industry-leading packet optical transport solutions.



"We are thrilled to welcome ECI to the Ribbon family,” said Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon. “Our expanded product offering combines ECI’s leadership in packet optical networking with our existing proven portfolio of software-based, real-time communications security, analytics and digital transformation solutions. Our new organization will leverage the strength and presence of our global sales force to create a very formidable market leader in the communications industry.”



McClelland added, “ECI’s solutions are specifically designed to address the rapidly growing 5G ecosystem. We look forward to working closely with all of our employees to leverage Ribbon’s strong foundation to build sustained, long-term growth.”



“This transformational transaction accelerates our strategy to position the company into higher growth markets,” said Daryl Raiford, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon. “The combination of Ribbon and ECI offers our customers world-class products that we believe will drive Ribbon’s growth, profitability and cash flow. We are immediately focused on our integration efforts to unlock revenue expansion and drive shareholder value.”